Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $9.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.84. 2,578,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,993. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The company has a market capitalization of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.50 and its 200-day moving average is $322.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

