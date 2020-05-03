Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,854 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 545.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.92. 2,525,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.78 and a 200 day moving average of $301.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

