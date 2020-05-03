Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,642 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $9.80 on Friday, reaching $343.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,993. The firm has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.86. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

