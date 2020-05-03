Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,637,000 after acquiring an additional 49,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $4.87 on Friday, reaching $183.70. The stock had a trading volume of 526,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,557. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $211.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.82.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

