Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,890 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Boeing by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 1,810 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Shares of BA traded down $7.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.37. 36,543,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,751,632. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

