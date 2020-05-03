Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $1.75 Million in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.09% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAXF. UBS Group AG bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,095.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 968.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 104,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 95,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,037. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.39 and a 12 month high of $55.06.

