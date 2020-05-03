Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,505 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,857,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,582. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

