Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,519 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 997.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 520.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.39. 2,068,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,329. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $63.92 and a twelve month high of $70.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

