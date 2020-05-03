Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.31.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.20. 1,896,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,458. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.34.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

