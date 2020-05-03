Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,940,000 after acquiring an additional 472,784 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,503,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,033,000 after buying an additional 85,527 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,270,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,485,000 after buying an additional 211,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,348,000 after buying an additional 383,773 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after buying an additional 1,343,072 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.69. 4,030,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,228,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09.

