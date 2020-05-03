Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 22,764 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,229,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,409. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.