Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 7,301 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,093,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,251,564. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.