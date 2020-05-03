Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 3.8% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lam Research by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $20.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,715,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $171.04 and a one year high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,270 shares of company stock valued at $8,572,946 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.68.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

