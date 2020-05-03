Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $547.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.61. 5,470,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,510,888. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

