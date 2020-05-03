Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Argus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.79. 11,027,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,590,826. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

