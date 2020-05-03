LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 14.75%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $574.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 399,120 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 86,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 62,623 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMAT. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti lowered their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

