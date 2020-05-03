Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report earnings per share of $2.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $1.89. Lincoln National posted earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $10.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNC. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 74,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,459.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 986.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

LNC traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. 1,856,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,864. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.