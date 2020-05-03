LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LIVN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.13.

LIVN opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $87.45.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after buying an additional 97,159 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 655,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

