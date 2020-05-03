LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT Lowered to $65.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.45% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,411,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $52,538,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $38,290,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 655,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,696 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

