LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT Lowered to $65.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.45% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,411,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $52,538,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $38,290,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 655,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,696 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
