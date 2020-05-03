Loki (LOKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,033.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002998 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Loki has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $12.67 million and approximately $14,033.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,871.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.78 or 0.02364753 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.42 or 0.02834164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00539347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00702974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00082768 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00024517 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00509007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 47,625,073 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

