Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Holdings Cut by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lumentum were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -968.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

