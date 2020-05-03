Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LUNMF. CIBC dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Lundin Mining from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

