Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Receives $11.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

LBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Luther Burbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 85,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $604.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

