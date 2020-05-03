LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Posts Earnings Results

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.16. 4,095,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,915. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

