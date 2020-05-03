LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS.

NYSE LYB traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. 4,095,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,915. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

