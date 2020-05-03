Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MNK. Bank of America raised their target price on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of NYSE:MNK traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 7,858,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,651,118. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $341.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.57. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 67.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 104,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after buying an additional 240,759 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 287.8% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 44,528 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 44.4% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 35.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

