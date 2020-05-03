Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of NYSE:MNK traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,858,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Mallinckrodt has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $341.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.57.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 67.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 104,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after buying an additional 240,759 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 287.8% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 44,528 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 44.4% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 35.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

