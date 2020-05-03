Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Reduced by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,639. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.82% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $27,882,820. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.28.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

