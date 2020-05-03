Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $4.90 on Friday, hitting $182.66. 3,764,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,515. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.64 and its 200 day moving average is $194.68. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

