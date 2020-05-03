Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 830.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,372 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 13.8% in the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 932,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,260,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 55.6% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.66. 3,764,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,515. The stock has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.68. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.