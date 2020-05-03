McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in McKesson by 254.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.64.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $6.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.70. 1,071,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,453. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

