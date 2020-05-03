Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust makes up 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 59,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. 4,692,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,083. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.