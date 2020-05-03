Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Reduced by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.14. 4,172,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,120,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

