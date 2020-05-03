MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of MER Telemanagement Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,159. MER Telemanagement Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.
MER Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile
