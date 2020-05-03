MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MER Telemanagement Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,159. MER Telemanagement Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

Get MER Telemanagement Solutions alerts:

MER Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MER Telemanagement Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MER Telemanagement Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.