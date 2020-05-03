Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $820,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $77.67. 9,082,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,036,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.