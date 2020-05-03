Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after acquiring an additional 167,659 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,688,000 after buying an additional 110,117 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded down $4.65 on Friday, hitting $137.25. 3,681,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,914. The firm has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.88.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

