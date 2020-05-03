Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Announces Earnings Results

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 64.40% and a net margin of 10.29%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Meritor updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

MTOR stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. 1,297,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,323. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.52. Meritor has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTOR shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Longbow Research increased their price target on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

