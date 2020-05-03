Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Sell Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MILLICOM INTL is a leading international operator of cellular telephony services, primarily in emerging markets where the basic telephone service is often inadequate and where economic development and change are creating new demand for communication services. MIC has sought to establish an early presence in markets with little or no cellular service by applying for cellular licenses, primarily through joint ventures with prominent local business partners. “

TIGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. New Street Research downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 100,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,626. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $60.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 167.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,617,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

