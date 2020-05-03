Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Minerals Technologies stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. 226,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.78. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

MTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich acquired 1,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $51,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,902.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

