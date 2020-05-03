Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ MINI traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. 347,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,672. Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

