Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.11 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

MINI traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 347,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised their target price on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Mobile Mini in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.