Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.11 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MINI traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. 347,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,672. Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MINI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mobile Mini in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

