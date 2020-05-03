Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.20-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.3-18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.59 billion.Molina Healthcare also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.20-11.70 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to an average rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.08.
Molina Healthcare stock opened at $173.25 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.50 and its 200-day moving average is $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70.
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
