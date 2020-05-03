Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.20-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.3-18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.59 billion.Molina Healthcare also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.20-11.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to an average rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.08.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $173.25 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.50 and its 200-day moving average is $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

