Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $290.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.49 million.

Moneygram International stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,184. Moneygram International has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $105.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Moneygram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.41.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

