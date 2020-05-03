Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IKTSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

OTCMKTS IKTSF remained flat at $$60.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.89. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $81.10.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.