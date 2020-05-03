Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) PT Raised to $14.50

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mvb Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mvb Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Mvb Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS MVBF opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. Mvb Financial has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mvb Financial by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Mvb Financial during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mvb Financial by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mvb Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mvb Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.