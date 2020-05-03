NAGA (NGC) Price Hits $0.0152

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and IDEX. Over the last week, NAGA has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $515.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.74 or 0.04200449 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00059965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035405 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008711 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NGC is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.