Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 250.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 154,835 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 342,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 57,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $412,263.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $448,544.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,577 shares of company stock worth $1,522,059. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.30. 60,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,639. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $369.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

