National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.75-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.90. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.75-2.95 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NYSE:NFG opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

