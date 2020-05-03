Nebulas (NAS) Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Nebulas has a total market cap of $15.53 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Neraex and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00047139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.43 or 0.04203342 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00059688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035408 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011274 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008698 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,278,742 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Binance, LBank, BCEX, Neraex, Allcoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

